$131.70 Million in Sales Expected for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) to post sales of $131.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Samsara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.85 million and the lowest is $131.53 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Samsara will report full-year sales of $575.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $577.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $749.39 million, with estimates ranging from $743.60 million to $757.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Samsara.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. 26,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,955. Samsara has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

