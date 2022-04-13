$132.41 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) to post sales of $132.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.13 million to $133.00 million. Q2 posted sales of $116.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $578.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $579.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $686.74 million, with estimates ranging from $684.84 million to $689.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $40,470,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Q2 by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,431 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.06. 286,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

