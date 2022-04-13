$14.73 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will announce $14.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.03 billion and the lowest is $14.23 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $13.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $60.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.40 billion to $61.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $63.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.72 billion to $65.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $260.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $188.15 and a 12 month high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

