$17.31 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) to report $17.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.25 million to $17.40 million. Airgain posted sales of $17.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $79.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.15 million to $82.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.17 million, with estimates ranging from $90.12 million to $103.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Airgain stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Airgain has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 124,716 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 87,968 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its position in Airgain by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

