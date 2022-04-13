$176.70 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) to post sales of $176.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.53 million to $176.86 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $173.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $743.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $759.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $829.29 million, with estimates ranging from $803.91 million to $877.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,449. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $38,075,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

