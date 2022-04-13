$199.79 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $199.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.00 million. Semtech reported sales of $170.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $840.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $852.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $908.68 million, with estimates ranging from $895.70 million to $931.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

SMTC traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,604. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,938. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Semtech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

