$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) to announce $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.63. 6,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.51%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $603,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $5,865,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.