$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) to post $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.24. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $10.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $10.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.52 to $13.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.53.

NYSE MA traded up $10.53 on Wednesday, reaching $356.33. The company had a trading volume of 101,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.91. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

