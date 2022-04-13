$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $11.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $14.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chesapeake Energy.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($42.54) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:CHK opened at $91.20 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.
