$20.01 Million in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) to post sales of $20.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200,000%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.33 million, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRSN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

MRSN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 22,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.45. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

