$200.94 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) to post $200.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.17 million and the lowest is $198.80 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $155.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $956.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.60 million to $993.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

SHAK stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.56 and a beta of 1.44. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 2.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 134.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

