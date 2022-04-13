2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 544,249 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,554.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,707.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,792.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,384.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.