$207.54 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) to announce $207.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.44 million. EZCORP posted sales of $184.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $836.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.87 million to $844.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $904.58 million, with estimates ranging from $896.48 million to $912.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. 425,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,450,000 after purchasing an additional 315,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,176,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 563,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EZCORP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 199,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.