$244.65 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) to announce $244.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.20 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $359.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $594.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $598.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $403.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

FLGT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.84. 2,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

