$259.57 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will post $259.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.24 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $225.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $987.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.53 million to $991.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $119.88.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

