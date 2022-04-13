$271.81 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) to report $271.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $274.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $176.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zscaler by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,700,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS stock opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.68. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

