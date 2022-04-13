2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

TWOU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth about $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. 2U has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.11.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

