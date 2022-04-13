$3.01 EPS Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) to announce $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the highest is $3.04. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $10.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.96. 1,075,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average of $133.52. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,446 shares of company stock worth $22,473,223. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after acquiring an additional 842,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after buying an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

