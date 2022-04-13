$3.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $2.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $13.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.73 to $14.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 802,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,570,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $229.80 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

