$3.70 EPS Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) to report $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.07. Travelers Companies reported earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $13.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $15.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $18.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.71.

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $183.51. 2,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

