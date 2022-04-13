$3.83 EPS Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will announce $3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.91 and the lowest is $3.79. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $4.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $19.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $20.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $22.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.45 to $23.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $402.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.40. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $375.63 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

