$325.86 Million in Sales Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will announce $325.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.22 million and the lowest is $263.50 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $224.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WD traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.92. 159,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

