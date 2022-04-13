$356.52 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $356.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.74 million and the highest is $363.90 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

