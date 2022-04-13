$359.72 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) will report sales of $359.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $381.78 million and the lowest is $338.60 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $313.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEGA. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $76.00. 374,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.15. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $143.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.00%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

