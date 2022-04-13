$4.16 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will report $4.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $17.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $18.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

BJ stock opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

