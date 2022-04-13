$429.54 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) will announce $429.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.42 million and the lowest is $384.57 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $368.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 127,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

