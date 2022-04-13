$43.17 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $43.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.01 million and the lowest is $42.75 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $201.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.06 million to $203.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $232.38 million, with estimates ranging from $216.96 million to $246.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.57. 859,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,919. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $880.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

