$50.22 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) will report $50.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.60 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $47.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $208.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.53 million to $211.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $221.19 million, with estimates ranging from $217.38 million to $225.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCNE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $421.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson acquired 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,555 shares of company stock worth $196,236 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after purchasing an additional 181,422 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CNB Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

