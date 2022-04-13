$51.50 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) will announce $51.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $51.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $69.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $220.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $231.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $233.30 million, with estimates ranging from $221.30 million to $245.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 41,662 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

