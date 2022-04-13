$6.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.24 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 645.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $49.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.79 million to $65.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $188.20 million, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $297.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 million.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.1% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 24,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $5,216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.84. The company had a trading volume of 641,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,579. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $96.97 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

