$62.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will announce $62.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $54.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $260.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $278.47 million, with estimates ranging from $276.80 million to $279.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.33 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMBH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,173. The firm has a market cap of $760.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,929,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.