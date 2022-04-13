$62.75 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $62.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.20 million and the highest is $63.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $268.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $282.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $309.80 million, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $351.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $184.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.01 and a 200-day moving average of $225.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 153.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

