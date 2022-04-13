$632.87 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will announce $632.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $635.00 million and the lowest is $629.60 million. Waters posted sales of $608.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Waters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Waters by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,524 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waters by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $293.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.52 and its 200-day moving average is $336.87. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Waters has a 12 month low of $292.51 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

