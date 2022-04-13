$7.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) to report earnings of $7.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.86. Intuit reported earnings per share of $6.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $11.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $14.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

INTU traded up $8.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.42. 1,475,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.64. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.