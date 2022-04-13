$71.95 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) will report sales of $71.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.06 million and the lowest is $71.82 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $67.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $302.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $348.66 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $351.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after buying an additional 65,170 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 39,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.39. 832,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,170. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $50.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -459.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of -0.43.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.