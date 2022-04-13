$71.95 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) will report sales of $71.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.06 million and the lowest is $71.82 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $67.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $302.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $348.66 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $351.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after buying an additional 65,170 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 39,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.39. 832,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,170. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $50.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -459.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of -0.43.
About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
