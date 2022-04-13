$726.89 Million in Sales Expected for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) to announce $726.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.68 million and the highest is $762.09 million. Banco Santander-Chile reported sales of $753.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 28,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.909 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

