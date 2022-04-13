$86.11 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will report sales of $86.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.39 million. Nevro posted sales of $88.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $423.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $427.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $482.21 million, with estimates ranging from $470.49 million to $491.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.85.

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. 12,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,866. Nevro has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Nevro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Nevro by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Nevro (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.