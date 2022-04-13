$9.84 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.30 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $10.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $44.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $46.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $60.53 million, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $70.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.24. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 413,485 shares during the period. Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 391,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 262.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,369 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,015 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

