$906.02 Million in Sales Expected for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) will post sales of $906.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $950.16 million and the lowest is $870.86 million. Bread Financial posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bread Financial.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE BFH traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. 520,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,823. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

