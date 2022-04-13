908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky Sells 15,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MASS traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 287,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,076. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 908 Devices by 173.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MASS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

