Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) to report $510,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $780,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year sales of $4.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 million to $7.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.84 million, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have commented on AADI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,922. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $49.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $361.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

