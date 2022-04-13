ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 32 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

