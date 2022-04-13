AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.40.

Shares of ABBV opened at $167.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $272,868,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

