Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 35,500 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,500 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $472,505.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,010,021 shares in the company, valued at $186,473,379.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $302,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

