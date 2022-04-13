Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 467,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,785. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $4.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 218.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 201,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 70,307 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
