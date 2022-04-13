Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11.

Get Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.