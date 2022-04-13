Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. 51,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,523. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

