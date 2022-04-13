Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of NYSE:ACP opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.
