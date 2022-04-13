Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AOD opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $900,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,749,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 214,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

