Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $922.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. Accolade has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Accolade by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,820 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 861,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 737,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after buying an additional 595,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 670.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 440,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

